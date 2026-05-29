Adtech Systems standalone net profit declines 43.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.56% to Rs 15.96 croreNet profit of Adtech Systems declined 43.68% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.56% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.92% to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 46.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.9611.95 34 46.3547.75 -3 OPM %3.767.78 -9.1713.40 - PBDT1.021.30 -22 5.437.28 -25 PBT0.861.13 -24 4.786.55 -27 NP0.490.87 -44 3.424.38 -22
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST