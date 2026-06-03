Advait Energy rises as arm inks battery energy storage pact with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Advait Energy Transitions rose 2.58% to Rs 2,022 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Advait BESS Bhesaan, executed a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

The agreement pertains to the development of a standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project with a capacity of 150 MW/300 MWh. The project was awarded under GUVNL Phase-VIII through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The project is backed by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) from the Power System Development Fund (PSDF). Under the agreement, Advait BESS Bhesaan will develop, own, and operate the BESS facility near the 220 kV Bhesan AIS substation of GETCO in Gujarat. The company will provide the contracted energy storage capacity to GUVNL on a long-term basis. The agreement is valid for 12 years from the effective date of signing.

Advait Energy Transitions said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not constitute a related-party transaction. The promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity.

Advait Energy Transitions is engaged in providing products and solutions for power transmission, substation, telecommunication, and renewable energy infrastructure sectors. The company also undertakes EPC and turnkey projects related to power transmission and telecom infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 55.68% to Rs 17.67 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 11.35 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 18.04% year on year to Rs 228.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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