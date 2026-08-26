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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy Transitions gains after bagging Rs 135-cr order from MPPTCL

Advait Energy Transitions gains after bagging Rs 135-cr order from MPPTCL

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Advait Energy Transitions rallied 3.50% to Rs 2,135.40 after the company announced that it has received a turnkey contract worth Rs 134.62 crore from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MPPTCL).

The order, received on 25 August 2026, involves the design, manufacturing and supply of Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) suitable for 400kV, 220kV and 132kV voltage class extra-high voltage (EHV) lines, along with all accessories.

The contract is to be executed within 18 months. The total order value stands at Rs 1,34,62,48,481.92.

Advait Energy Transitions is engaged in providing products and solutions for power transmission, substation, telecommunication, and renewable energy infrastructure sectors. The company also undertakes EPC and turnkey projects related to power transmission and telecom infrastructure.

 

The companys consolidated net profit rose 65.95% to Rs 13.89 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 8.37 crore in Q1 FY26. Sales increased 51.37% year on year to Rs 179.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 118.43 crore in Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST