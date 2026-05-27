Advait Energy Transitions rises after Q4 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Advait Energy Transitions advanced 1.90% to Rs 2,112.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 55.68% to Rs 17.67 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 11.35 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations zoomed 18.04% year on year to Rs 228.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax soared 46.04% to Rs 26.93 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 18.44 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses jumped 14.67% to Rs 204.46 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 178.30 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 113.59 crore (up 150.14% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.34 crore (down 55.69% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 67.22% to Rs 51.72 crore on a 79.68% surge in revenue to Rs 714.52 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Advait Energy Transitions is engaged in providing products and solutions for power transmission, substation, telecommunication, and renewable energy infrastructure sectors. The company also undertakes EPC and turnkey projects related to power transmission and telecom infrastructure.

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