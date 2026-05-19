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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy Transitions signs MoU with TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS, Norway

Advait Energy Transitions signs MoU with TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS, Norway

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Advait Energy Transitions has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TECO Fuel Cell Technology AS, Norway, during the 3rd IndiaNordic Summit held in Oslo, Norway on 18 May 2026.

The MoU aligns with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the National Green Hydrogen Mission and is aimed at enabling domestic manufacturing capability through knowledge transfer and joint engineering in hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The collaboration is intended to cater to the following sectors:

1. Stationary power applications, including data centre systems targeted production from Q1 CY2027
2. Heavy-duty transport and mobility applications targeted production from Q1 CY2028
3. Maritime and shipping applications development progressing alongside mobility applications through CY2028.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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