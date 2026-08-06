Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 152.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.93% to Rs 330.40 crore

Net profit of Advance Agrolife rose 152.24% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.93% to Rs 330.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.330.40168.6310.6110.1533.2515.1230.2412.6322.558.94

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