Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 421.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.90% to Rs 123.88 crore

Net profit of Advance Agrolife rose 421.68% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.90% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.60% to Rs 35.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.98% to Rs 637.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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