Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 421.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 37.90% to Rs 123.88 croreNet profit of Advance Agrolife rose 421.68% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.90% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.60% to Rs 35.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.98% to Rs 637.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales123.8889.83 38 637.78502.26 27 OPM %10.806.56 -9.989.48 - PBDT12.954.21 208 58.9842.81 38 PBT10.011.97 408 48.1035.20 37 NP7.461.43 422 35.2825.64 38
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:31 PM IST