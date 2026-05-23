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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 96.23% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Advance Multitech reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 96.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 305.56% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 91.01% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.328.48 -96 0.879.68 -91 OPM %-328.132.59 --235.633.62 - PBDT2.56-0.04 LP 1.570.58 171 PBT2.56-0.07 LP 1.470.44 234 NP2.55-0.15 LP 1.460.36 306

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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