Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.83% to Rs 15.74 crore

Net profit of Advance Petrochemicals declined 7.41% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 47.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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