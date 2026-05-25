Monday, May 25, 2026 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Advance Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Advance Syntex reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yatra Online slumps after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Yatra Online slumps after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Market trades with significant gains; auto shares rally for 5th day

Market trades with significant gains; auto shares rally for 5th day

JK Cement Q4 profit slips 8% YoY to Rs 333 crore

JK Cement Q4 profit slips 8% YoY to Rs 333 crore

Studds Accessories rises after Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Studds Accessories rises after Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayHeatwave AlertTechnology NewsPersonal Finance