Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 189.79 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 7.11% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 189.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 185.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.79185.9126.8630.3563.4164.5253.5354.9037.0939.93

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