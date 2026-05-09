Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.65% to Rs 203.37 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 62.24% to Rs 42.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.65% to Rs 203.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.68% to Rs 168.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 745.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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