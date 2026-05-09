Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.24% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.65% to Rs 203.37 croreNet profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 62.24% to Rs 42.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.65% to Rs 203.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.68% to Rs 168.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 745.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales203.37167.18 22 745.76636.91 17 OPM %31.0927.28 -30.7230.53 - PBDT69.8953.54 31 261.27223.92 17 PBT59.6943.46 37 221.18187.36 18 NP42.9626.48 62 168.72131.12 29
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST