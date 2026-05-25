Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 2.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) rose 2.09% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.76% to Rs 23.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 106.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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