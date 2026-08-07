Advent Hotels International consolidated net profit declines 81.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.09% to Rs 80.52 crore

Net profit of Advent Hotels International declined 81.02% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 80.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.5280.4532.6426.5318.4112.9211.375.546.1732.51

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