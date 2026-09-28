Aegis Logistics board approves Rs 6,000 crore fund raising proposal

Aegis Logistics said that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through one or more permitted equity or debt-linked instruments.

The board has also approved an increase in the companys borrowing limits and authorised the creation of security over its assets within the revised borrowing framework. The proposals remain subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proposed fund-raising could take the form of a qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, convertible securities, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), american depositary receipts (ADRs), debentures or other permitted securities.

Aegis Logistics is an integrated oil, gas and chemical logistics company with a network of liquid and gas terminals across major Indian ports. The company has storage capacity of 15.7 lakh KL for chemicals and petroleum products and 1.14 lakh MT of static LPG storage capacity.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 484.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue rose by 37.07% to Rs 2,356.86 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip tumbled 4.64% to end at Rs 1303.65 on the BSE today.

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