Aegis Logistics climbs after broker raises target price

Shares of Aegis Logistics rose 3.65% to Rs 811.35 on Wednesday after a foreign brokerage reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 1,150 from Rs 1,010.

The revised target price of Rs 1,150 implies an upside potential of about 42% from the current market price of Rs 811.35.

The brokerage said the LPG supply shortfall has narrowed to 30% in May from 50% in April, indicating improving supply conditions. It expects LPG availability to normalize by the second quarter of FY27.

The firm noted that Aegis Logistics' diversified sourcing strategy has helped reduce its dependence on Middle Eastern supplies, strengthening supply security amid global uncertainties.

The brokerage also expects EBITDA per tonne of around Rs 7,000 to remain sustainable through FY27 and FY28. Reflecting the improved outlook, it raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 14% to 18%.

Aegis Logistics is Indias leading integrated oil, gas & chemical logistics company and one of India's top Importers and Handlers of LPG amongst private players. The company operates through its necklace of liquid & gas terminals across major ports of India having a storage capacity of 15,70,000 KL for chemicals & POL and 1,14,000 MT of static capacity for LPG.

On a consolidated basis, Aegis Logistics' net profit rose 45.69% to Rs 410.37 crore while net sales rose 52.16% to Rs 2594.39 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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