Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 268.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.07% to Rs 2356.86 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 268.90% to Rs 484.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.07% to Rs 2356.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1719.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2356.861719.4130.2813.95772.18269.62719.28227.90484.44131.32

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