Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 1.82%, up for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 713.25, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 713.25, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23602.8. The Sensex is at 75145.21, down 0.07%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has slipped around 1.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39569.1, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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