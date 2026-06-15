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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 3.5%, up for five straight sessions

Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 3.5%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 977.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.14% gain in NIFTY and a 9.94% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Aegis Logistics Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 977.5, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 23912.85. The Sensex is at 76447.04, up 1.22%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has added around 42.5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39244.45, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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