Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit declines 6.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 233.77 crore

Net profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals declined 6.96% to Rs 66.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 233.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.233.77207.9976.7574.65144.45136.4588.9894.6866.0871.02

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