Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 17.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 243.45 croreNet profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 17.55% to Rs 68.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 243.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.89% to Rs 310.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 923.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 789.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales243.45199.17 22 923.08789.21 17 OPM %73.6072.41 -74.3772.84 - PBDT142.46112.17 27 614.19413.06 49 PBT87.1075.20 16 406.45265.39 53 NP68.6458.39 18 310.47200.44 55
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:33 AM IST