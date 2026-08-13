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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales decline 23.68% to Rs 12.41 crore

Net loss of Aeonx Digital Technology reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.68% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.4116.26 -24 OPM %-14.42-0.55 -PBDT-0.690.94 PL PBT-1.040.58 PL NP-0.340.49 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST