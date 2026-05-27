Aeonx Digital Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.91% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net loss of Aeonx Digital Technology reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.91% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.38% to Rs 59.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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