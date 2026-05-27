Aequs drops after reporting net loss of Rs 54 cr in Q4 FY26

Aequs tumbled 9.42% to Rs 191.77 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 53.72 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 8.92 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 47.26% YoY to Rs 367.10 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by continued strength in aerospace and scaling of consumer segment.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 33.27 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 5.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA fell 23% YoY to Rs 321 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 416 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin narrowed to 9% in Q4 FY26 compared with 17% in Q4 FY25, mainly due to commencement of commercial operations in consumer electronics in Q3, resulting in full operating costs being charged to the P&L while utilisation remained low.

During the quarter, revenue from aerospace segment grew 29% YoY to Rs 3,040 crore while the consumer segment recorded a sharp 374.44% YoY growth to Rs 631 crore.

On annual basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 113.25 crore in FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 102.34 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 33.08% to Rs 1,230.43 crore in FY26 from Rs 924.60 crore in previous fiscal.

Aravind Melligeri, executive chairman and chief executive officer, Aequs, said, Our aerospace segment, backed by a strong orderbook of $889 million continued its steady growth, while our consumer segment posted 84% YoY growth as programs scale up, move into full production and revenue recognition.

This year, we made significant strides in laying the foundation for our next phase of growth by signing MoUs with the Government s of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for large- scale investments in both aerospace and consumer segments reinforcing our long- term commitment to manufacturing in India.

With this we are deepening our manufacturing presence across key geographies, strengthening our capabilities, and advancing our aerospace portfolio toward higher margins and more complex programs.

Aequs operates a unique ecosystem with co -located capabilities spanning forging, precision machining, surface treatment, and assembly, enabling end - to-end manufacturing of complex, high-precision components. Alongside aerospace, the company operates a diversified consumer manufacturing ecosystem spanning consumer electronics, plastics and durables, leveraging its advanced engineering, tooling, and large- scale manufacturing capabilities to serve leading global brands.

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