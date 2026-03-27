Aequs gains after inking MoU with Karnataka govt for manufacturing expansion

Aequs rose 1.65% to Rs 123.05 after the company signed a non-binding MoU with the Karnataka government for statutory and regulatory facilitation of the expansion of its manufacturing facilities in Belagavi and Hubballi through its subsidiaries.

The estimated cumulative investment (including investments already made and proposed) in these projects is approximately Rs 2,856 crore over five years from FY2026. The Karnataka government will assist with approvals, permissions, and incentives, supporting Aequs production of aerospace precision engineering products and consumer electronics enclosures.

The MoU is not a related party transaction and is expected to facilitate priority approvals, better coordination, and access to incentives.

Aequs is a vertically integrated precision manufacturer operating within a single SEZ in India, with operations across the aerospace and consumer segments. The company operates a unique ecosystem with co-located capabilities spanning forging, precision machining, surface treatment, and assembly, enabling end-to-end manufacturing of complex, high-precision components.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 39.81 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 50.8% YoY to Rs 326.17 crore in Q3 FY26.

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