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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 54.77% to Rs 395.55 crore

Net loss of Aequs reported to Rs 53.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.77% to Rs 395.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 255.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales395.55255.57 55 OPM %3.7310.65 -PBDT5.5431.09 -82 PBT-39.816.54 PL NP-53.233.62 PL

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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