Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.26% to Rs 367.10 crore

Net loss of Aequs reported to Rs 53.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.26% to Rs 367.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 113.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 102.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.08% to Rs 1230.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 924.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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