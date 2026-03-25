Aequs slides as CFO Dinesh Iyer Resigns
Aequs declined 1.14% to Rs 204.55 after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Dinesh Iyer, due to personal reasons, effective 30 June 2026.Aequs is a vertically integrated precision manufacturer operating within a single SEZ in India, with operations across the aerospace and consumer segments. The company operates a unique ecosystem with co-located capabilities spanning forging, precision machining, surface treatment, and assembly, enabling end-to-end manufacturing of complex, high-precision components.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 39.81 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 50.8% YoY to Rs 326.17 crore in Q3 FY26.
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST