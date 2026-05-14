Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 116.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 116.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 24.09% to Rs 199.58 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Enterprises rose 116.29% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.09% to Rs 199.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 64.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 697.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 578.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales199.58160.83 24 697.83578.54 21 OPM %17.9717.02 -17.4217.70 - PBDT42.4231.99 33 144.55124.37 16 PBT32.5626.79 22 111.60109.10 2 NP24.0311.11 116 64.2253.12 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 141.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 141.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 6.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 6.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Brandman Retail consolidated net profit rises 33.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Brandman Retail consolidated net profit rises 33.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayStocks To BuyGold Import Duty HikeFuel Crisis in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayAirtel Q4 Result PreviewPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance