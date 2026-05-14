Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 116.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.09% to Rs 199.58 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Enterprises rose 116.29% to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.09% to Rs 199.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 64.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 697.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 578.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales199.58160.83 24 697.83578.54 21 OPM %17.9717.02 -17.4217.70 - PBDT42.4231.99 33 144.55124.37 16 PBT32.5626.79 22 111.60109.10 2 NP24.0311.11 116 64.2253.12 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST