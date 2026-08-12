Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 848.28% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 40.54% to Rs 189.00 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Enterprises rose 848.28% to Rs 96.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 189.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.00134.48 41 OPM %9.1313.57 -PBDT160.1024.56 552 PBT151.0617.29 774 NP96.6310.19 848
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST