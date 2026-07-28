Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.06% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 72.39% to Rs 145.38 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 162.06% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.39% to Rs 145.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales145.3884.33 72 OPM %23.0418.36 -PBDT33.7415.63 116 PBT25.899.71 167 NP18.797.17 162
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST