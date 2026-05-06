Aeroflex Industries standalone net profit rises 59.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.10% to Rs 118.82 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 59.23% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.10% to Rs 118.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.51% to Rs 55.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 412.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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