Aeroflex Industries standalone net profit rises 59.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.10% to Rs 118.82 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 59.23% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.10% to Rs 118.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.51% to Rs 55.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 412.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales118.8294.23 26 412.47372.90 11 OPM %24.6719.52 -23.6420.95 - PBDT29.7518.53 61 98.1080.15 22 PBT22.5314.65 54 73.9769.15 7 NP17.6911.11 59 55.2851.90 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST