Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit declines 91.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 28.24 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Neu declined 91.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.2429.703.362.391.061.570.180.930.070.80

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