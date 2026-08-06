Aerolloy Technologies signs landmark agreement with Airbus

For development, production and supply of Titanium castings for Airbus aircraft programmes

Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, today announced that it has signed a landmark agreement with Airbus for the development, production and supply of Titanium castings for the A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircraft programmes.

The agreement follows Airbus' evaluation process, under which Aerolloy has been selected to undertake development and industrialisation activities for Titanium casting requirements across these programmes. The scope includes development, qualification and production activities, with qualification forming an important milestone towards serial supply.

Under this agreement, Aerolloy will manufacture Titanium castings through its integrated route beginning with Titanium material produced by Aerolloy and continuing through precision casting, machining, inspection and delivery in a fully machined, ready-to-fit condition.