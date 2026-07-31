Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 33.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 326.56 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 33.45% to Rs 62.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 326.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 256.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.326.56256.6331.4731.63104.8778.4683.4564.2662.7547.02

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