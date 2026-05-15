Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 305.12 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 7.38% to Rs 54.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 305.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 240.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.53% to Rs 219.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 1160.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 838.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

305.12240.201160.14838.6927.1033.1631.3428.7587.7679.59366.48269.8769.3566.59300.07224.8554.0150.30219.46158.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News