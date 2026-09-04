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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcom to acquire four Boeing 777-8F Freighter Aircraft

Afcom to acquire four Boeing 777-8F Freighter Aircraft

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Afcom Holdings has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with The Boeing Company for the acquisition of up to four Boeing 777-8F Freighter Aircraft.

The Boeing 777 wide-body freighters have approximately five times the capacity of AFCOM's existing B737 800 freighters and are planned for long-haul sectors requiring 10-12+ hours of flying.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST