Afcom to acquire four Boeing 777-8F Freighter Aircraft
Afcom Holdings has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with The Boeing Company for the acquisition of up to four Boeing 777-8F Freighter Aircraft.
The Boeing 777 wide-body freighters have approximately five times the capacity of AFCOM's existing B737 800 freighters and are planned for long-haul sectors requiring 10-12+ hours of flying.
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST