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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons bags Rs 5,301-cr Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra

Afcons bags Rs 5,301-cr Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Afcons Infrastructure announce that it has received the Letter of Award today from the Vadhvan Port Project (VPPL) for the construction of a 10.14 km-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra. The project award value is Rs 5301 crore. This, when completed, will be the second longest breakwater in the world.
 

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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