Afcons bags Rs 5,301-cr Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra
Afcons Infrastructure announce that it has received the Letter of Award today from the Vadhvan Port Project (VPPL) for the construction of a 10.14 km-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra. The project award value is Rs 5301 crore. This, when completed, will be the second longest breakwater in the world.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
INR recovers momentum as local equities rebound; recent oil and dollar spike fades amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 6:16 PM IST