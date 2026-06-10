Afcons Infra gains after bagging Rs 5,301-cr Vadhvan Port contract

Afcons Infrastructure rallied 4.81% to Rs 330.95 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Vadhvan Port Project (VPPL) for the construction of a breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra.

The contract, valued at Rs 5,301 crore, involves the construction of a 10.14-km-long breakwater, which, upon completion, is expected to become the second-longest breakwater in the world.

Vadhvan Port, envisioned as India's largest public port and one of the world's biggest container ports, is designed to have a handling capacity of 23.2 million TEUs, significantly enhancing India's position in global maritime trade.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "This award is a testament to Afcons proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale marine infrastructure projects. The Vadhvan breakwater project will be a strategic enabler for Indias ambition to become a global maritime hub."

S. Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure, said, It is a moment of immense pride for us to secure one of the worlds landmark marine projects. This project showcases Indias growing expertise in executing complex infrastructure on a global scale. We are confident that the successful completion of this project will further strengthen our prime minister's vision of Viksit Bharat.

Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is a well-diversified infrastructure construction company, and it has delivered projects ranging from expressways, underground and elevated metros, railways, bridges, dams, irrigation systems, hydro, water supply, ports, breakwaters, and oil & gas around the world.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 88.40 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 110.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations fell 18.9% YoY to Rs 2,613.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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