Afcons Infra gains on receiving Rs 335 crore arbitral award

Afcons Infrastructure added 2.82% to Rs 286.35 after the company received an arbitral award of Rs 335.50 crore in its favour in proceedings against Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on 24 August 2026.

The tribunal awarded principal amount of Rs 152.25 crore along with pre-award and pendente lite interest of Rs 183.25 crore, calculated at SBI Base Rate with quarterly rests from 01 May 2019 to 24 August 2026. The total award amount, including interest, stands at Rs 335.50 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is a well-diversified infrastructure construction company, and it has delivered projects ranging from expressways, underground and elevated metros, railways, bridges, dams, irrigation systems, hydro, water supply, ports, breakwaters, and oil & gas around the world.

The companys consolidated adjusted net profit declined 77.73% year on year (YoY) and 134.62% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 30.6 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales declined 20.75% YoY but increased 2.19% QoQ to Rs 2,671 crore in Q1 FY27.

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