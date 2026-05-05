Afcons Infrastructure bags Rs 373-cr civil works order

Afcons Infrastructure announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 373 crore for civil infrastructure works under its Urban Infrastructure and Metro business unit.

The orders include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts as well as tunneling work using tunnel boring machines (TBM). The company said the orders were received in the normal course of business.

Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is a well-diversified infrastructure construction company, and it has delivered projects ranging from expressways, underground and elevated metros, railways, bridges, dams, irrigation systems, hydro, water supply, ports, breakwaters, and oil & gas around the world.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 34.77% to Rs 97.09 crore on a 7.33% fall in revenue to Rs 2,975.77 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure rose 0.31% to Rs 343.05 on the BSE.

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