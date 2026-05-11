Afcons Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder for 677 million railway project in Europe

Afcons Infrastructure has announced that it has received intimation from the client regarding its selection as the most suitable bidder for the rehabilitation and construction of a railway line project in Europe.

The project is valued at 677.07 million, excluding taxes, equivalent to approximately Rs 7,544 crore. According to the company, this marks Afcons Infrastructures largest international order to date and highlights its long-term commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure projects globally.

The scope of the project includes reconstruction of the existing railway track and construction of a second railway line. It also covers overhead electrification, signalling, and telecommunication works.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, executive chairman, Afcons Infrastructure, said, This milestone project, marks a significant step in Afcons global journey, with an entry into Europe. It reflects our ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure solutions across geographies. We are proud to contribute to the modernization of a railway network in a European country, and this achievement further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in international infrastructure development.

Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is a well-diversified infrastructure construction company, and it has delivered projects ranging from expressways, underground and elevated metros, railways, bridges, dams, irrigation systems, hydro, water supply, ports, breakwaters, and oil & gas around the world.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 34.77% to Rs 97.09 crore on a 7.33% fall in revenue to Rs 2,975.77 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure slipped 3.92% to Rs 327.40 on the BSE.

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