Monday, May 11, 2026 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder for 677 million railway project in Europe

Afcons Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder for 677 million railway project in Europe

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Afcons Infrastructure has announced that it has received intimation from the client regarding its selection as the most suitable bidder for the rehabilitation and construction of a railway line project in Europe.

The project is valued at 677.07 million, excluding taxes, equivalent to approximately Rs 7,544 crore. According to the company, this marks Afcons Infrastructures largest international order to date and highlights its long-term commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure projects globally.

The scope of the project includes reconstruction of the existing railway track and construction of a second railway line. It also covers overhead electrification, signalling, and telecommunication works.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, executive chairman, Afcons Infrastructure, said, This milestone project, marks a significant step in Afcons global journey, with an entry into Europe. It reflects our ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure solutions across geographies. We are proud to contribute to the modernization of a railway network in a European country, and this achievement further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in international infrastructure development.

 

Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is a well-diversified infrastructure construction company, and it has delivered projects ranging from expressways, underground and elevated metros, railways, bridges, dams, irrigation systems, hydro, water supply, ports, breakwaters, and oil & gas around the world.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 34.77% to Rs 97.09 crore on a 7.33% fall in revenue to Rs 2,975.77 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure slipped 3.92% to Rs 327.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 1,313 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,850; VIX jumps 10.16%

Sensex settles 1,313 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,850; VIX jumps 10.16%

Affle 3I surges after Q4 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Affle 3I surges after Q4 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 119 cr

D. B. Corp gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% YoY to Rs 62 cr

D. B. Corp gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Goldiam International bags Rs 60 crore export order for lab-grown diamond jewellery

Goldiam International bags Rs 60 crore export order for lab-grown diamond jewellery

Ather Energy's Rizta records 3 lakh-unit sales milestone within 2 years of launch

Ather Energy's Rizta records 3 lakh-unit sales milestone within 2 years of launch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayQ4 Results TodaySBI Share TodayBOB Q4 Results Gold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table