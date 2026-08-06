Afcons receives Rs 1,918 cr desalinated water tunnel project from BMC

Afcons Infrastructure has announced that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Design and Construction of a Desalinated Water Conveyance Tunnel from the proposed Water Pumping Station at Manori to Charkop, extending further to Mahavir Nagar (Kandivali), Mumbai. The project is valued at Rs 1,918 crore, including GST and O&M.