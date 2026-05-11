Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 724.38 crore

Net profit of Affle 3i rose 15.95% to Rs 119.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 724.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.11% to Rs 454.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 2709.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2266.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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