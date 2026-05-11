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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 724.38 crore

Net profit of Affle 3i rose 15.95% to Rs 119.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 724.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.11% to Rs 454.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 2709.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2266.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales724.38602.25 20 2709.312266.31 20 OPM %22.2522.24 -22.5221.32 - PBDT181.44150.43 21 683.04564.34 21 PBT148.01123.85 20 558.67467.64 19 NP119.51103.07 16 454.85381.87 19

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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