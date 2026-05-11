Affle 3I surges after Q4 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Affle 3i soared 8.94% to Rs 1,644 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 15.96% to Rs 119.51 crore on 20.28% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 724.37 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company said that the growth was broad-based coming across India & International markets.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 19.51% YoY to Rs 148.01 crore in Q4 March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 161.2 crore, up 20.3% comapred with Rs 134 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA Margin improved marginally to 22.3% in Q4 FY26 from 22.2% in Q4 FY25.

The (Cost Per Converted User) CPCU revenue stood at Rs 721.7 crore in Q4 FY2026, an increase of 20.1% YoY. The top industry verticals for the company continued their strong momentum, helping it register a robust growth anchored on the CPCU business model along with an operating margin expansion.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 19.11% to Rs 454.85 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 381.86 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased jumped 19.55% to Rs 2,709.30 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 2,266.30 crore in FY25.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, the chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle said: We concluded FY2026 on a strong note, achieving our highest annual Revenue run-rate, EBITDA, PAT and consumer conversions till date. Despite a volatile global environment, we delivered consistent growth throughout the year, marking the 13th consecutive period of quarter-on-quarter growth, reaffirming the strength of our AI-powered Consumer Platform Stack and unique ROI-linked CPCU business model. Our diversified verticalized approach across business domains and geographies further enabled us to sustain broad-based growth across India, emerging and developed markets.

With our eyes set on 10x decadal growth vision of our 3i journey, we extended AI-native capabilities across our organization to accelerate our transition towards an intelligence-led enterprise. During the year, we also launched OpticksAI and Niko, our in-house AI agentic capabilities to improve the efficiency and productivity of our organization.

While the global environment remains challenging, the structural tailwinds are compelling, driven by rising digital ad spends, the shift towards ROI-linked advertising and the adoption of AI platforms redefining consumer journeys. Coupled with our disciplined execution, we remain well-positioned to harness these opportunities and deliver sustainable, profitable growth for all our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved to increase in the authorised share capital from Rs 30 crore comprising 15 crore equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to Rs 31 crore comprising 15.5 crore equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

Affle 3I is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

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