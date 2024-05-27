Affle rallies as Q4 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 87 cr

Affle India added 3.60% to Rs 1,272 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.21% to Rs 87.49 crore on 42.27% increase in net sales to Rs 506.22 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax came at Rs 100.15 crore in Q4 FY24, up 43.37% from Rs 69.86 crore recorded in the same period last year.

EBITDA climbed 38.2% year on year to Rs 99 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin declined to 19.5% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 20% posted in Q4 FY23.

The CPCU (cost per converted user) business noted strong momentum to deliver 8.8 crore converted users in Q4 FY2024, recording a growth of 41.4% YoY.

The CPCU revenue stood at Rs 503.8 crore in the March quarter, up 57.4% YoY. The top industry verticals for the company continued to show favourable momentum, helping it register a robust growth anchored on the CPCU business model, said the firm.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 21.54% to Rs 297.27 crore on 28.51% increase in revenue to Rs 1,842.81 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the chairman, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Affle said, Q4 FY2024 marked a landmark period for Affle, as we achieved record growth on both year-over-year and sequential basis. We achieved our highest quarterly revenue run-rate, highest EBITDA, PAT and consumer conversions till date. This reflects our ongoing commitment to enhance our product capabilities delivering integrated platform solutions and premium propositions, as well as expand our technological prowess particularly in Gen AI, to significantly strengthen our market position.

As we conclude FY2024 on a strong note, our achievements are not just a testament to our resilience, but also a clear indicator of our long-term potential. With over 5X growth in topline and profitability in the last five years powered by our unique ROI-linked CPCU business model, and our continued investments in tech, markets and teams expansion, we are poised to continue our trajectory of robust growth with enhanced profitability.

Affle (India) is a technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud.

