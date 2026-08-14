Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.24% to Rs 11.03 crore

Net Loss of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.24% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.0318.77-29.74-10.50-4.25-3.18-4.80-3.69-4.80-3.69

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