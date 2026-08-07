AG Ventures consolidated net profit rises 554.26% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 134.69% to Rs 49.05 croreNet profit of AG Ventures rose 554.26% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.69% to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.0520.90 135 OPM %52.5813.11 -PBDT25.943.31 684 PBT24.882.27 996 NP20.743.17 554
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:33 PM IST