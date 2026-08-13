Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.98% to Rs 50.71 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills rose 44.44% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.98% to Rs 50.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.7152.271.580.940.480.450.180.120.130.09

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