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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 81.97% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 81.97% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.42% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.15% to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.422.33 -82 5.624.42 27 OPM %11.906.44 -4.635.66 - PBDT0.020.11 -82 0.080.21 -62 PBT0.010.10 -90 0.060.19 -68 NP0.010.10 -90 0.060.19 -68

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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